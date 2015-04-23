WARSAW, April 23 German automotive parts maker Uniwheels is likely to price its initial public offering on the Warsaw stock market at about 100 zlotys ($27) a share, three market sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters.

"The final price has not been set yet. But it will be about 100 zlotys," one of the sources said.

The company said in April the share price would not be set higher than 119 Polish zlotys.

Uniwheels was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 3.7146 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig. Editing by Jane Merriman)