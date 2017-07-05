By Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, July 5 U.S. President Donald Trump
will get a chance to patch up trans-Atlantic ties this week when
he meets with NATO allies still rattled by his failure on an
earlier trip to embrace the principle that an attack against one
member is an attack against all.
Trump heads to Warsaw on Wednesday where the White House
said he would showcase his commitment to the North Atlantic
Treaty Organization in a speech and in meetings with a group of
nations closest to Russia on his way to the G20 summit in
Germany on Friday and Saturday.
"He will lay out a vision not only for America's future
relationship with Europe, but the future of our trans-Atlantic
alliance, and what that means for American security and American
prosperity," Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster,
told reporters last week.
Aside from shoring up the U.S. relationship with NATO
allies, the speech is symbolically significant given Poland's
proximity to Russia and regional fears about Moscow's ambitions
following its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
It was only six weeks ago when Trump, meeting with NATO
leaders in Brussels, scolded them for failing to spend enough on
defense during a speech in which the Republican president was
expected to explicitly endorse NATO's Article 5, the collective
defense provision of the treaty.
He slammed Germany for its trade practices, and shortly
after returning home, pulled out of the 2015 Paris climate deal,
leaving his officials to try to smooth ruffled feelings.
"They have spent a lot of their time trying to undo or
explain away some of the images and the mood that came out of
the last trip to Europe," said Derek Chollet, a top defense
official for former Democratic President Barack Obama.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the host of the Group of 20
meeting of leading economies, has signaled she will not back
down on climate and trade.
FIRST MEETING WITH PUTIN
That is not the only tough meeting for Trump during his
trip. He will meet for the second time with Chinese President Xi
Jinping, with whom he has expressed some frustration for failing
to use enough leverage to curb North Korea's nuclear program.
Pyongyang said on Tuesday it successfully test-launched a
newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile, which
analysts said could put all of the U.S. state of Alaska in range
for the first time.
Trump is under pressure at home to take a tough line in his
first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
on issues such as Moscow's support for President Bashar al-Assad
in Syria's civil war and allegations of Russian meddling in last
year's U.S. election.
But first, there is Poland: a NATO member near Russia that
meets its defense spending goals, hosts close to 1,000 U.S.
troops and is eager to buy liquefied natural gas from U.S.
companies to counterbalance Russian gas supplies in the region.
"The threat that Russia poses cannot be overstated,"
Poland's ambassador to the United States, Piotr Wilczek, told
reporters last week.
"Now is the time for allied solidarity," Wilczek said.
