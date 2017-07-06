* Trump visit is diplomatic coup for Poland's rightwing
By Marcin Goclowski and Roberta Rampton
WARSAW, July 6 U.S. President Donald Trump meets
eastern NATO allies in Warsaw on Thursday amid expectations he
will reaffirm Washington's commitment to counter threats from
Russia after unnerving them in May by failing to endorse the
principle of collective defence.
En route to a potentially fractious G20 summit in Germany,
Trump will take part in a gathering of leaders from central
Europe, Baltic states and the Balkans, an event convened by
Poland and Croatia to boost regional trade and infrastructure.
The White House has said Trump will use the stopover in
Warsaw to showcase his commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty
Organisation, which he once called "obsolete", a likely effort
to patch up relations after the tense alliance summit in May.
Poland's conservative and eurosceptic government, which
shares views with Trump on issues such climate change, migration
and coal mining, has hailed the U.S. president's visit as a
recognition of its role as a leading voice in central Europe.
The west Europeans, critical of Poland's democratic record,
will be watchful as to whether Trump, who will give a major
policy speech on a Warsaw square, may encourage its government
in its defiance of Brussels.
Some west European governments are worried over a deepening
divide between east and west within the European Union and some
diplomats see Thursday's regional summit as a Polish bid to
carve out influence outside EU structures.
Poland also wants to buy liquefied natural gas from U.S.
companies to counterbalance Russian gas supplies in the region.
"We are simply an important country in this part of the
world," Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with
the PAP news agency.
"We are among the biggest countries in Europe, we are a
leader of central Europe, and President Trump ... understands
this."
Like other countries close to the NATO frontline with
Russia, Poland will be eager to hear Trump embrace the alliance
principle that an attack against one member represents an attack
against all of them.
Trump, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in
the past, flustered allies at his first NATO summit when he
dropped a mention of the mutual defence principle, known as
Article 5, which is the bedrock of the trans-Atlantic
partnership.
"The White House sees opportunities to fix the problem that
they created in Brussels where it looked like there was a big
trans-Atlantic divide," said Julie Smith, who was a national
security adviser to former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
"If he has a very warm welcome in Poland ... that could help
push back on the narrative that he's not developing strong
partnerships with our closest allies," Smith, now with the
Center for a New American Security in Washington, told Reuters.
(Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Richard Balmforth)