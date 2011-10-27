WARSAW Oct 27 Polish utilities have asked energy regulator URE to let them increase electricity prices for retail clients by between 8.4 percent and 17.9 percent next year, URE said on Thursday.

"This is only regarding the price of electricity, which makes up for half the bill for households. The rest is a distribution fee," said URE spokeswoman Agnieszka Glosniewska.

URE still controls retail prices in Poland. Utilities, which includes state-controlled PGE and Tauron , as well as Polish units of companies such as RWE and EdF , do not need to clear prices they charge corporate clients.

