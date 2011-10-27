Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
WARSAW Oct 27 Polish utilities have asked energy regulator URE to let them increase electricity prices for retail clients by between 8.4 percent and 17.9 percent next year, URE said on Thursday.
"This is only regarding the price of electricity, which makes up for half the bill for households. The rest is a distribution fee," said URE spokeswoman Agnieszka Glosniewska.
URE still controls retail prices in Poland. Utilities, which includes state-controlled PGE and Tauron , as well as Polish units of companies such as RWE and EdF , do not need to clear prices they charge corporate clients.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Anthony Barker)
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
SYDNEY, Feb 11 Whale rescuers in New Zealand linked arms in neck-deep water on Saturday to try and prevent about 200 pilot whales from stranding themselves again in a remote bay, where 300 of the animals died this week.