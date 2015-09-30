BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
WARSAW, Sept 30 Polish state-controlled utilities PGE and Energa, and gas distributor PGNiG are looking into investing in Poland's mine sector restructuring, the state treasury said on Wednesday.
The ministry, which oversees state assets, said it would transfer all coal mines of its struggling coal miner Kompania Weglowa to a state-controlled fund TF Silesia as part of the miner's restructuring.
The Polish government earlier this month approved a plan to transfer part of its stakes in PGNiG, PGE and insurer PZU into TF Silesia to use as collateral to raise cash for Kompania Weglowa. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: