WARSAW, Sept 30 Polish state-controlled utilities PGE and Energa, and gas distributor PGNiG are looking into investing in Poland's mine sector restructuring, the state treasury said on Wednesday.

The ministry, which oversees state assets, said it would transfer all coal mines of its struggling coal miner Kompania Weglowa to a state-controlled fund TF Silesia as part of the miner's restructuring.

The Polish government earlier this month approved a plan to transfer part of its stakes in PGNiG, PGE and insurer PZU into TF Silesia to use as collateral to raise cash for Kompania Weglowa. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)