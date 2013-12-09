BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technologys sells business area MANUFACTURING to CCS Group
* In addition, UET Group and CCS Group have signed a letter of intent, in which sale of essential assets of NewTal Elektronik + Systeme was agreed
WARSAW Dec 9 Polish steel constructor Vistal launched what it hopes will be a 76-million zloty ($25 million) initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, joining a queue of possible new listings on the Warsaw bourse.
The Polish construction sector has suffered a wave of bankruptcies and losses, partly the result of a price war for EU-funded infrastructure projects. Vistal itself saw it net profit margin dwindle to below 0.5 percent last year on revenue of 230 million zlotys.
Investors are betting that the sector will rebound along with the accelerating Polish economy.
The Vistal offer will land after the keenly-awaited market debut on Wednesday of Poland's No.4 energy producer Energa, following its 2.4-billion zloty IPO, Warsaw's largest in more than two years. ($1 = 3.0570 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* In addition, UET Group and CCS Group have signed a letter of intent, in which sale of essential assets of NewTal Elektronik + Systeme was agreed
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, March 1 China stocks rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected factory activity surveys reinforced recent signs of rising economic momentum, but gains were pared in the afternoon as investors took profits.