WARSAW, May 7 With just a few days to go before Poland's presidential election, an IBRiS poll on Thursday showed incumbent Bronislaw Komorowski ahead with a 40 percent backing, with his conservative challenger Andrzej Duda supported by 29 percent of the voters. If no candidate secures 50 percent of the vote on May 10, the two biggest vote-winners will go through to a second round vote two weeks later. Komorowski Duda Ogorek Korwin-Mikke Jarubas Palikot Kukiz Pollster Date 40 29 2 4 3 2 14 IBRiS May 6 39 27 2 6 3 2 8 IBRiS April 30 39 25 4 4 2 2 11 TNS Polska April 28-29 42 27 3 5 1 2 9 Millward Brown April 28 42 29 3 4 2 1 7 IBRiS April 24-25 44 32 4 7 2 - 8 TNS Polska April 20-22 43 26 4 4 2 1 7 CBOS April 16-22 48 31 6 4 3 1 6 TNS April 11-16 49 29 2 4 5 2 5 Estymator April 14-16 42 27 3 4 2 3 8 IBRiS April 13 42 29 4 5 2 3 5 IBRiS April 10-11 45 28 4 6 2 2 6 Millward Brown April 13 46 24 3 4 1 2 6 TNS Polska April 7-8 41 31 5 4 4 3 4 IBRiS April 7 Magdalena Ogorek is supported by leftist party SLD; Janusz Korwin-Mikke is a radical right-wing politician; Adam Jarubas is supported by PSL, the junior partner in the governing coalition; Janusz Palikot heads the liberal, leftist party Ruch Palikota; Pawel Kukiz is a rock musician. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Hugh Lawson)