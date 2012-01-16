WARSAW Jan 16 Belgium's KBC may scrap an idea to sell Poland's No.2 insurance group Warta as the group is not satisfied with the offered amounts, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote on Monday quoting an unnamed source close to the transaction.

In 2009 KBC agreed with the European Commission to divest assets after it had received 7 billion euros ($8.87 billion) of state aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch to sell Polish lender Kredyt Bank and Warta.

"When it comes to a price, Belgian's expectations are much higher than offered amounts," the source told Rzeczpospolita. "Discrepancies are so significant that one should take into account that the transaction will not materialise now."

The newspaper also said that KBC in theory may renegotiate with the government a longer period of payment due to an unfavourable moment for financial transactions.

Austria's Vienna Insurance Group, Italy's Generali and German Talanx International are among potential bidders.

Analysts value the insurer at 1.0-1.5 billion zlotys ($716.59 million). ($1 = 3.4888 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)