WARSAW May 7 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday
it bought a minority stake in Polish online media group
Wirtualna Polska Holding for 7.1 million euros ($8.04
million).
EBRD, which has invested 7.3 billion euros in almost 350
projects in Poland, did not reveal how big a stake it bought in
the company, which made its Warsaw bourse debut on
Thursday.
According to Reuters calculations, the bank acquired a stake
of around 3 percent. EBRD was not available for immediate
further comment.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)