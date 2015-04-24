April 24 Online media group Wirtualna Polska Holding IPO-WPPL.WA

* Company confirms sets IPO price at PLN 32/shr, below max price of 37 zlotys

* Price values offer at 294 million zlotys ($79.4 million)

* WP cuts No. of new shares to 3.34 mln from 8.97 mln

* Company books 107 million zlotys from shr issue, as planned

* Individual investor tranche to include 1.38 mln shrs, 7.81 mln set for institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7021 zlotys) (Reporting By Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)