WARSAW Aug 2 Poland's president will on Tuesday present a draft bill aimed at resolving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, but will not force the banks to re-denominate the loans, potentially the most expensive solution, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

According to Rzeczpospolita, which does not name its source, the presidential plan assumes that banks will be forced to pay back part of the sum they charged clients for selling them foreign currencies, worth several billion zlotys.

According to the daily, the chancellery decided to scale back the plan, which originally could cost Polish banks around 67 billion zlotys ($17.18 billion), due to worries around Brexit and the state of Italian banks.

The presidential chancellery was unavailable for comment on Tuesday morning. ($1 = 3.8997 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary)