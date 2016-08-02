WARSAW Aug 2 Poland's president will on Tuesday
present a draft bill aimed at resolving the issue of Swiss
franc-denominated mortgages, but will not force the banks to
re-denominate the loans, potentially the most expensive
solution, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
According to Rzeczpospolita, which does not name its source,
the presidential plan assumes that banks will be forced to pay
back part of the sum they charged clients for selling them
foreign currencies, worth several billion zlotys.
According to the daily, the chancellery decided to scale
back the plan, which originally could cost Polish banks around
67 billion zlotys ($17.18 billion), due to worries around Brexit
and the state of Italian banks.
The presidential chancellery was unavailable for comment on
Tuesday morning.
($1 = 3.8997 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary)