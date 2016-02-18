WARSAW Feb 18 Eastern Europe's largest staffing
company, Poland's Work Service , listed on the
London Stock Exchange on Thursday in an effort to
broaden its investor base and help it expand into new markets.
Work Service, which is valued at 771 million zlotys ($195
million) on the Warsaw bourse, is the first Polish
company to have a listing on both exchanges.
It operates in 12 countries around Europe, competing with
the likes of the world's largest staffing companies Adecco
and Randstad, as well as London-listed Hays
and Michael Page.
"We will continue to expand further, to expand
geographically as well as strengthen our position in the present
markets," Adam Jenkins, who heads Work Service's international
operations, told Reuters.
Acquisitions will remain part of its strategy, he said.
"Our intention is to become top 5 in Europe in our sector in
the next 3 to 5 years and (a) presence in London goes a long way
in achieving this goal."
Jenkins said the group aims to expand its ownership base
among pan-European funds specialising in small and mid-cap
companies.
"We want to diversify our investor base to improve both our
liquidity and security," he said. "Warsaw was not enough."
($1 = 3.9492 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by
Alexander Smith)