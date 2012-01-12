WARSAW Jan 12 Poland's anti-monopoly office (UOKiK) approved the Warsaw Stock Exchange's (WSE) 179.4 million zloty ($51 million) purchase of local power exchange POLPX, UOKiK said on Thursday.

The Warsaw bourse bought an 80 percent stake in POLPX in November from sellers including the Polish treasury and utilities PGE and Energa. ($1 = 3.5205 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)