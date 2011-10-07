WARSAW Oct 7 Poland's gas pipeline operator received five applications for access to the Polish leg of the Yamal natural gas pipeline that connects Russia and Germany, the operator Gaz System said.

The companies, which would become direct competitors for gas monopoly PGNiG , want to import around 5.5 billion bcm of gas annually, or more than twice the available capacity.

"Gaz System will allow access to free capacities starting from Nov. 1 based on filed motions," the operator said in a statement late on Thursday.

Poland, which imports more than 60 percent of the natural gas it uses from Russia, is slowly opening its gas market to competition under pressure from the European Union.

Allowing access to Yamal pipeline to companies other than PGNiG is one of such steps. (Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by James Jukwey)