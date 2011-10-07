WARSAW Oct 7 Poland's gas pipeline operator
received five applications for access to the Polish leg of the
Yamal natural gas pipeline that connects Russia and Germany, the
operator Gaz System said.
The companies, which would become direct competitors for gas
monopoly PGNiG , want to import around 5.5 billion bcm
of gas annually, or more than twice the available capacity.
"Gaz System will allow access to free capacities starting
from Nov. 1 based on filed motions," the operator said in a
statement late on Thursday.
Poland, which imports more than 60 percent of the natural
gas it uses from Russia, is slowly opening its gas market to
competition under pressure from the European Union.
Allowing access to Yamal pipeline to companies other than
PGNiG is one of such steps.
(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; editing by James Jukwey)