WARSAW, Sept 27 Polish power firm ZE PAK could be valued at between 1.5-3.7 billion zlotys ($0.5-$1.14 billion) in what is set to be the country's biggest flotation so far this year, market sources told Reuters on Thursday. The public offer of the state treasury's 50-percent stake in Poland's No.5 electricity producer is to be sold during an initial public offering (IPO) planned for the fourth quarter this year. Reuters obtained seven out of eight bookrunner valuations for ZE PAK. Credit Suisse, ING, JP Morgan, and UniCredit are running the offer as global coordinators, while Espirito Santo, Ipopema, PKO BP, and Trigon are joint bookrunners. They all declined to comment. ZE PAK's offering is part of a $3-billion plan to privatise several of the state's stakes this year. The company will join several state-controlled utilities on the stock exchange, including top player PGE. ZE PAK closed 2011 with revenues of 2.69 billion zlotys and a core profit (EBITDA) of 769 million zlotys. Polish media and telecoms magnate Zygmunt Solorz-Zak ceded day-to-day control of the utility in exchange for the right to acquire a majority stake in the IPO. The following table summarises bookrunner valuations for ZE PAK obtained by Reuters (figures in billions of zlotys unless stated): Bank Value range Credit 1.5-2.8 Suisse ING 1.6-1.9 UniCredit 1.9-3.0 Espirito 2.3-3.7 Santo Ipopema 1.7-2.1 PKO BP 1.7-2.5 Trigon 2.1-2.5 ($1 = 3.2341 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Maciej Onoszko, Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Bernat; Editing by Mark Potter)