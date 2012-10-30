* Shares up 0.1 pct in early trade

* Largest IPO on Warsaw bourse in 2012

* Poland sold its 50 pct stake for $212 mln (Adds background, updates share price)

WARSAW, Oct 30 Polish utility ZE PAK opened flat in its market debut on Tuesday after Poland's largest initial public offering (IPO) this year was priced near the lower end of its range to ensure success.

By 0808 GMT, PAK shares traded 0.1 percent higher at 26.22 zlotys compared with the 26.20 zlotys at which Poland priced the flotation of its 50 percent stake.

The IPO, worth 681 million zlotys ($212 million), is part of the country's 10 billion zlotys privatisation plan for 2012.

It was met with lukewarm investor interest. In the IPO prospectus published earlier this month, Poland valued ZE PAK at 33 zlotys per share.

Institutional investors took 85 percent of the offered shares, while individual investors received the rest.

Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, Poland's second-richest man, bought an additional stake in the firm during the IPO to bring his holding to over 50 percent.

Other local utilities have underperformed the market in the past few weeks because of concerns about falling power prices at a time of economic slowdown.

Fund managers also had concerns about the age of ZE PAK's power plants and the amount of CO2 they emit.

PAK's power stations account for about 7 percent of total Polish generating capacity. PAK produces nearly all of its power from highly-polluting lignite, the second most important source of energy in Poland after hard coal.

The company's net profit in the first half of 2012 dropped to 214 million zlotys from 249 million zlotys a year earlier. ($1 = 3.2133 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)