WARSAW Oct 22 Poland has been able to attract
support for the flotation of its stake in utility ZE PAK only
near the bottom of its price range, which should prevent it from
pricing the offer much higher, three market sources told Reuters
on Monday.
The sources said the Treasury Ministry had buyers for its
50-percent stake in PAK at 26 zlotys per share, valuing the
offer at 676 million zlotys ($215 million) and the whole company
at 1.35 billion.
In the IPO prospectus published earlier this month, Poland
valued the utility at up to 1.72 billion zlotys.
