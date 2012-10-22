WARSAW Oct 22 Poland has been able to attract support for the flotation of its stake in utility ZE PAK only near the bottom of its price range, which should prevent it from pricing the offer much higher, three market sources told Reuters on Monday.

The sources said the Treasury Ministry had buyers for its 50-percent stake in PAK at 26 zlotys per share, valuing the offer at 676 million zlotys ($215 million) and the whole company at 1.35 billion.

In the IPO prospectus published earlier this month, Poland valued the utility at up to 1.72 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.1475 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian Krajewski and Maciej Onoszko)