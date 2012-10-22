Belgian police announce strike over use of tasers
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 Belgian police said on Monday they would go on strike because part of the force will be given tasers for a trial period without proper guidance for their use.
WARSAW Oct 22 Poland closed the books in the initial public offering (IPO) of utility ZE PAK at 26.2 zlotys per share, near the lower end of the range, two sources told Reuters on Monday.
The price values the offer at up to 681.2 million zlotys ($217 million), compared to up to 858 million zlotys seen in the issue prospectus.
The state treasury was not immediately available for comment. The IPO will be Poland's biggest this year. ($1 = 3.1398 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 Belgian police said on Monday they would go on strike because part of the force will be given tasers for a trial period without proper guidance for their use.
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.