By Dagmara Leszkowicz

WARSAW, Sept 30 Poland's central bank stepped into the foreign exchange market again on Friday a week after an unprecedented intervention to stop the weakening zloty, hinting at a broader determination to halt the currency's fall.

The zloty has been on the front line of investors' retreat from emerging European assets as the global economy faces a potential new downturn and confidence fades over euro zone policymakers' ability to reverse a debt crisis.

While Polish authorities' move to firm the zloty last week sent the currency up 3 percent against the euro, dealers said Friday's action was more muted and after an initial boost the impact on the zloty was minimal.

By 1440 GMT, the zloty was down 0.2 percent on the day to trade at 4.4241 to the euro. It a session high of 4.40 when the central bank initially asked for prices from dealers.

Markets are testing the thresholds at which eastern European authorities will step in to bolster their currencies and the Polish bank's governor, Marek Belka, has warned of more intervention to battle volatility.

Analysts and dealers said the action on Friday was a further warning, but could also be more destabilising.

"It appears we've been underestimating the scope of the change in the NBP's foreign exchange policy. The central bank is starting to look like a more permanent feature in the (currency) market," Mateusz Szczurek, chief economist for CEE at ING Bank, said in a client note.

REGULAR DEAL

Romania's central bank also was seen in the market by dealers in Bucharest on Friday, while emerging market policymakers globally have actively tried to defend currencies from the flight away from risk.

A weaker zloty puts pressures on households that have taken out popular foreign currency loans, while the weak exchange rate can also push government debt to near levels that might exceed a legally binding public debt ceiling and trigger spending cuts.

Even before the interventions this month, Poland has regularly converted EU funds on the market through state-owned bank BGK. The Finance Ministry said on Friday these operations would depend on liquidity.

Dealers have said this week that markets were testing the added threat of the central bank, and some dealers said the central bank moves would rather contribute to volatility.

The zloty touched as low as 4.4650 this week, putting it down 7 percent for September but still well shy of the 27-month low of 4.5370 it hit before the interventions. It has lost a cumulative 10.9 percent since July 1.

"Given the fact that the move failed to boost the zloty, it appears that if the bank wants to step in again, it needs to sell at least twice as much to succeed," said one Warsaw-based dealer.

This week's intervention may have been aimed at strengthing the zloty ahead of Friday's European Central Bank fixing at 1215 GMT, crucial for calculation of European Union subsidies for farmers, some analysts said.

Poland should get some 3.4 billion euros in direct payments for farmers in 2011-2012, but the payout will be spread between December 2011 and June 2012, according to the Finance Ministry. (Addidional reporting by Filip Kochan; Editing by Jason Hovet)