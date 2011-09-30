* Polish c.bank intervenes again on mkt, fails to boost PLN
* Market players say amount was small
* Intervention could boost ECB fixing crucial for farm
subsidies
(Adds more comments, background)
By Dagmara Leszkowicz
WARSAW, Sept 30 Poland's central bank stepped
into the foreign exchange market again on Friday a week after an
unprecedented intervention to stop the weakening zloty, hinting
at a broader determination to halt the currency's fall.
The zloty has been on the front line of investors' retreat
from emerging European assets as the global economy faces a
potential new downturn and confidence fades over euro zone
policymakers' ability to reverse a debt crisis.
While Polish authorities' move to firm the zloty last week
sent the currency up 3 percent against the euro, dealers said
Friday's action was more muted and after an initial boost the
impact on the zloty was minimal.
By 1440 GMT, the zloty was down 0.2 percent on the
day to trade at 4.4241 to the euro. It a session high of 4.40
when the central bank initially asked for prices from dealers.
Markets are testing the thresholds at which eastern European
authorities will step in to bolster their currencies and the
Polish bank's governor, Marek Belka, has warned of more
intervention to battle volatility.
Analysts and dealers said the action on Friday was a further
warning, but could also be more destabilising.
"It appears we've been underestimating the scope of the
change in the NBP's foreign exchange policy. The central bank is
starting to look like a more permanent feature in the (currency)
market," Mateusz Szczurek, chief economist for CEE at ING Bank,
said in a client note.
REGULAR DEAL
Romania's central bank also was seen in the market by
dealers in Bucharest on Friday, while emerging market
policymakers globally have actively tried to defend currencies
from the flight away from risk.
A weaker zloty puts pressures on households that have taken
out popular foreign currency loans, while the weak exchange rate
can also push government debt to near levels that might exceed a
legally binding public debt ceiling and trigger spending cuts.
Even before the interventions this month, Poland has
regularly converted EU funds on the market through state-owned
bank BGK. The Finance Ministry said on Friday these operations
would depend on liquidity.
Dealers have said this week that markets were testing the
added threat of the central bank, and some dealers said the
central bank moves would rather contribute to volatility.
The zloty touched as low as 4.4650 this week, putting it
down 7 percent for September but still well shy of the 27-month
low of 4.5370 it hit before the interventions. It has lost a
cumulative 10.9 percent since July 1.
"Given the fact that the move failed to boost the zloty, it
appears that if the bank wants to step in again, it needs to
sell at least twice as much to succeed," said one Warsaw-based
dealer.
This week's intervention may have been aimed at strengthing
the zloty ahead of Friday's European Central Bank fixing at 1215
GMT, crucial for calculation of European Union subsidies for
farmers, some analysts said.
Poland should get some 3.4 billion euros in direct payments
for farmers in 2011-2012, but the payout will be spread between
December 2011 and June 2012, according to the Finance Ministry.
