MOSCOW Jan 19 Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said on Thursday that the zloty was still trading below its fair value.

"The Polish zloty remains undervalued," Belka told journalists in Moscow, speaking in English. "But whether it sustains the next wave of turbulence in Europe - God knows."

He added that the central bank is ready to carry on with interventions to support the zloty, if necessary.

"We have pledged that we are on the market constantly - at random walk."