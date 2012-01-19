BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Jan 19 Polish central bank governor Marek Belka said on Thursday that the zloty was still trading below its fair value.
"The Polish zloty remains undervalued," Belka told journalists in Moscow, speaking in English. "But whether it sustains the next wave of turbulence in Europe - God knows."
He added that the central bank is ready to carry on with interventions to support the zloty, if necessary.
"We have pledged that we are on the market constantly - at random walk." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly,; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10