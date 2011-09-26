BOSTON, Sept 26 Last week's intervention in the foreign exchange market to boost the sagging zloty probably taught speculators a lesson, the Polish central bank governor said on Monday, as he called the market "a nuthouse."

Polish authorities intervened in FX and debt markets on Friday for the first time in over a year after the zloty fell to a 27-month low of 4.5537 EURPLN=.

Their move boosted the zloty more than 2 percent against the euro. Before that, the zloty had fallen more than 7.5 percent since the start of September.

"We hate the weak zloty because it feeds inflation," Marek Belka, president of the National Bank of Poland, said at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he spoke about Europe's role in the global financial crisis.

As much as anything, the intervention seemed aimed at sending a message more than at defending a particular rate.

"The financial market is a nuthouse," and small currencies like the zloty fluctuate wildly on "pure speculation," Belka said. "The guys who were in the business of speculating against the zloty probably lost a lot of money."

Belka said some hedge funds and investment banks that recently lost money on investments such as Italian bonds have been dumping Polish zlotys, other emerging market currencies, and even gold to offset their losses.

"But it's a two-way street. If you choose to overtake on a two-way street, at the last moment you might notice there is a big truck coming," he said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Leslie Adler)