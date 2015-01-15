BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC signs EGP 1.3 bln credit facility agreement with AAIB
WARSAW Jan 15 The sudden weakening of Polish zloty is not related to the situation in Poland and is due only to the Swiss central bank's decision, Poland's central bank said on Thursday.
"The strengthening of Swiss franc against other currencies is not related to the situation in Poland," Przemyslaw Kuk from Poland's central bank press office said.
"The situation observed on the FX market is the result of today's decision taken by the Swiss central bank."
Polish zloty weakened against the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) discontinued the franc's minimum exchange rate and cut interest rates. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
MOSCOW, April 5 The Russian central bank's key rate does not influence the country's economic growth that much, German Gref, the chief executive of Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday.
