WARSAW, June 6 A stronger zloty poses a bigger risk for Poland than a weaker currency, Polish Deputy Finance Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk was quoted as saying by the state news agency PAP on Friday.

The zloty rose by almost 2 percent against the euro in the last three weeks on expectations the European Central Bank would cut rates and introduce new measures to boost the euro zone economy.

"In terms of the zloty, there is a higher risk associated with an excessive appreciation rather than depreciation," Kowalczyk told PAP. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)