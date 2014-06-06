(Removes extraneous word in headline)
WARSAW, June 6 A stronger zloty poses a bigger
risk for Poland than a weaker currency, Polish Deputy Finance
Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk was quoted as saying by the state
news agency PAP on Friday.
The zloty rose by almost 2 percent against the euro in the
last three weeks on expectations the European Central Bank would
cut rates and introduce new measures to boost the euro zone
economy.
"In terms of the zloty, there is a higher risk associated
with an excessive appreciation rather than depreciation,"
Kowalczyk told PAP.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)