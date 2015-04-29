WARSAW, April 29 Poland's central bank management board member Andrzej Raczko said on Wednesday that the bank's role was to analyse whether the zloty's fluctuations are not too significant, but at the moment he was not concerned about the changes observed.

Dealers have been speculating that the quick zloty appreciation, which happened in last few weeks, may prompt the central bank to conduct interventions aimed at diminishing the pace of the currency's exchange rate changes.

"The zloty behaves as the market wishes. What the central bank pays attention to is how rapid the zloty's fluctuations are. We observe no rapid fluctuations, it is all great," Raczko told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)