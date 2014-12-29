WARSAW Dec 29 Poland's finance minister Mateusz Szczurek repeated on Monday that he is not worried by the zloty's recent weakening, which supports the economy, but he does see cause for concern in the pace of the currency's fluctuations.

"It is worth mentioning that we have a floating exchange rate regime. What may be worrying is the pace of a change," Szczurek told public radio.

"We have a weakening to 4.3 (for euro). The very fact of such a weakness is not worrying from my point of view," he said, reiterating earlier comments.

Szczurek also pointed out that zloty has recovered part of its losses on Monday.

In December, the zloty lost more than three percent against the euro as a slumping economy in Russia increased risk-aversion in the region. In recent days, it has fluctuated significantly on the shallow holiday market. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Larry King)