WARSAW Dec 29 Poland's finance minister Mateusz
Szczurek repeated on Monday that he is not worried by the
zloty's recent weakening, which supports the economy, but he
does see cause for concern in the pace of the currency's
fluctuations.
"It is worth mentioning that we have a floating exchange
rate regime. What may be worrying is the pace of a change,"
Szczurek told public radio.
"We have a weakening to 4.3 (for euro). The very fact of
such a weakness is not worrying from my point of view," he said,
reiterating earlier comments.
Szczurek also pointed out that zloty has recovered part of
its losses on Monday.
In December, the zloty lost more than three percent against
the euro as a slumping economy in Russia increased risk-aversion
in the region. In recent days, it has fluctuated significantly
on the shallow holiday market.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Larry King)