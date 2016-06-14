LONDON, June 14 A key gauge of expected Polish
zloty volatility against the euro hit a three-year high on
Tuesday, as tensions mounted over the June 23 British vote on
whether to quit the European Union.
Large numbers of Poles live in Britain, and although Polish
direct exports to Britain are small compared with trade with
Germany, a Brexit could cause major jitters in Europe's smaller
currency markets, analysts warn.
One-month implied volatilities for the zloty
hit their highest since June 2013 as they topped 10 percent. The
Hungarian equivalent rose too, hitting almost 7.5
percent.
The zloty/dollar implied volatilities hit a 1-year
high, meanwhile, at 15.1 percent.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)