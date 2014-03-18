WARSAW, March 18 Germany's Volkswagen will invest nearly 3.4 billion zlotys ($1.12 billion) in a van factory that is to be located in the Polish city of Wrzesnia, the Polish state investment agency PAIiIZ said on Tuesday.

The agency added that the plant will employ more than 2300 people and will begin production in 2016.

"Construction work is planned for autumn this year," PAIiIZ tweeted. ($1 = 3.0344 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)