LONDON Jan 11 Polar Capital Holdings PLC : * As at 31 December 2012 aum up by 18% to $6.02BN from $5.08BN reported at 31

March 2012 * Positive flows have continued with a further $518M of net inflows in our

third quarter * Performance fees of 5.1 million STG in nine months to 31 December compared

with 4.1 million STG a year earlier * Assuming market conditions do not deteriorate, we are well positioned to

continue to grow aum in 2013.