LONDON Dec 11 Polar Capital Holdings Plc

* Assets under management ("aum") at end-September 2014 up 1 percent to $13.4 billion from $13.2 billion at end-March.

* Pretax profit of 11.6 million pounds vs 10.1 million pounds at end-September 2013.

* AuM at end-November 2014 was $13.2 billion.

* Interim dividend per ordinary share of 5.5 pence vs 4 pence in 2013.

* CEO says first six months "challenging". Growth in AuM across most portfolios offset by outflows from Japan.