Sept 16 Specialist investment manager Polar Capital Holdings PLC said it appointed Nick Davis to head its new European income franchise.

The company said it aims to launch a new pan-European income fund in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Davis joins from Threadneedle, where he was the manager of Threadneedle European fund and Threadneedle pan-European equity dividend fund.

Davis has also worked at Sanford Bernstein, Deloitte and Arthur Anderson.