BRIEF-Talend says selling shareholders offering aggregate of 3.1 mln ADSs
* Talend SA - selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 3.1 million American depository shares, or ADSs, to be sold in the offering - SEC filing
Oct 30 Polaris Media ASA
* Q3 revenue 386 million Norwegian crowns versus 415 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA 38 million crowns versus 54 million crowns
* Q3 EBIT loss 45 million crowns versus profit 29 million crowns
* ESW Capital Llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in Marin Software Inc as on March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nlatqJ)
* Said on Friday Mindmancer signed cooperation agreement with Vindico Group AB (publ) regarding Mindmancer's platform MindView