OSLO, Oct 29 Norwegian publishing firm Polaris Media reported improved core earnings in the third quarter with higher digital revenues compensating for continued difficult market conditions in its traditional newspaper business.

Polaris said classified ads for jobs and house sales saw a slump in parts of western Norway, a region hit by the oil industry downturn, whereas other regions and segments, like groceries, shopping malls and cars, were performing better.

The firm publishes papers in western, central and northern Norway.

"The media market is demanding and we don't have the economic conditions with us, but we see that it's possible to make things happen in a difficult environment," Chief Executive Officer Per Axel Koch told Reuters.

In the third quarter, the firm posted a six percent decline in revenues from its paper based publishing business, or 7.6 million Norwegian crowns, while revenues from its digital business increased by 13 percent, equal to 6.4 million.

"The downturn in paper is compensated by digital growth. We believe in continued growth for digital advertisement revenues and our ambition is that digital revenues more than compensate for falling paper revenues," Koch said.

"We're on the right track," the CEO added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 47 million Norwegian crowns ($5.48 million) in the thirds quarter, from 38 million in the third quarter of 2014.

The company's total revenues amounted to 385 million Norwegian crowns in the third quarter, down 2.6 percent from 396 million crowns in the same quarter last year.

The firm's Chief Financial Officer said it had a good start to the fourth quarter.

"We are well into October. After a strong period, we often see a downturn, but we don't see any tendencies of that now. Entering November, things look normal and rather normal-plus," CFO Per Olav Monseth said.

Top Norwegian publisher Schibsted is due to report results for the third quarter on Friday and is also expected to post an improvements in core earnings.

Polaris Media's shares traded 1.7 percent higher in Oslo at 1155 GMT, beating a fall of 1.4 percent in the Norwegian benchmark index.

($1 = 8.5724 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Terje Solsvik)