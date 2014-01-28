CHICAGO Jan 28 Polaris Industries Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales of its motorcycles and off-road vehicles.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had earned $108.7 million, or $1.56 a share, during the fourth quarter, up from $88.1 million, or $1.24 a share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 20 percent to $1.08 billion, Polaris said.

Polaris said it expected 2014 earnings from continuing operations to rise 14 percent to 18 percent to a range of between $6.17 and $6.37 a share.