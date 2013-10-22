CHICAGO Oct 22 Polaris Industries Inc
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and
raised its full-year earnings forecast, citing strong sales of
its off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.
But the Minneapolis-based company also said sales of its
motorcycles fell 6 percent during the quarter, despite the
highly publicized reintroduction of the Indian brand bike.
Polaris posted a third-quarter profit from continuing
operations of $116.9 million, or $1.64 a share, up from $94.3
million, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.
The company said it now expects a full-year profit of $5.30
and $5.37 a share from continuing operations, up from a previous
forecast of $5.20 to $5.30.
In premarket electronic trading, Polaris shares were little
changed, down 23 cents at $135.80.