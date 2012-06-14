BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces successful outcome of case funded by U.S. unit
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
June 14 Off-road vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc said it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States against Canadian rival Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) related to suspension systems of crossover snowmobiles.
Polaris, known for its snowmobiles and heavyweight motorcycles, said BRP continued to violate the patents after receiving a written notice.
Montreal-based BRP was a part of Bombardier Inc until 2003 when the Canadian giant sold the business to a group of investors.
Minneapolis-based Polaris's shares were up 2 percent at $69.94 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar rose against the yen on Monday on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a smooth meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with no mention of currency policy.
* Sanofi nearing agreement to sell some over-the-counter products to Ipsen; deal may be announced as soon as Monday- Bloomberg, citing source