WARSAW, July 16 Troubled Polish builder Polimex said on Monday the price tag on its units Sefako and Energomontaz Polnoc was set at above 200 million zlotys ($58.36 million).

The group's CEO Konrad Jaskola told broadcaster TVN CNBC the units were offered to state industrial development agency ARP and other potential bidders. ($1 = 3.4268 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)