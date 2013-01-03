WARSAW Jan 3 Polish builder Polimex
is targeting larger-than-planned cost cuts and will have its
debt on track by the end of June, its chief executive was quoted
as saying on Thursday.
Last month, Polimex clinched a debt restructuring deal with
creditors and bondholders under which state industrial agency
ARP will buy up to a third of the builder.
Polimex has said it would sell non-core assets worth at
least 600 million zlotys ($195 million) and cut operating costs
at least 300 million by the end of 2015.
CEO Robert Oppenheim told the daily Parkiet that the builder
has already signed deals to sell assets worth 221 million
zlotys, adding cost cuts will be significantly larger than
previously envisaged.
Polimex, a leading construction group that is also involved
in major state energy contracts, ran into trouble last year
after a road-building bonanza left many builders saddled with
loss-making contracts and huge debts.
($1 = 3.0745 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)