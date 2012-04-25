* Polimex-Hitachi placed best bid valued at $2 bln-source
* Beat Chinese consortium's lower price, worse parameters
* Contract among largest in Polish power sector, Polimex up
6 pct
(Adds comment from Enea, background, share price)
By Pawel Bernat
WARSAW, April 25 A consortium led by Polish
builder Polimex-Mostostal placed the best bid to build
a coal-fired unit for utility Enea at its Kozienice
power plant, a source close to the tender told Reuters.
Polimex and Japanese group Hitachi offered to build
the unit for around 6.2 billion zlotys ($1.95 billion), slightly
more than a rival bid by China National Electric Engineering
Corporation and China Overseas Engineering Group, but its other
parameters were more favourable, the source said.
Enea declined to discuss the tender's details, saying it
expected to sign the deal by the third quarter and construction
would be finished in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Polimex declined to comment.
The contract to build the 900-1,000 megawatt power block is
one of the largest in Poland's coal-reliant sector, which
requires heavy investments as many of its plants are way past
their prime, while power consumption in European Union's largest
Eastern member is growing.
It also provides relief for Polimex, which, along with many
other Polish construction groups, has suffered in the last few
quarters because of paper-thin margins and high raw material
prices.
Its share price surged as much as 9 percent on Wednesday. It
has shed 46 percent this year after losing 59 percent in 2011.
The largest contract in Poland's power sector so far, worth
11.6 billion zlotys, involves the construction of new blocks in
Opole for utility PGE. However, a court in January
overruled a decision granting it environmental permit and halted
the investment.
The construction industry is also anxiously awaiting the
settlement of a tender to build a coal-fired plant for Kulczyk
Investments, a vehicle controlled by Polish investor Jan
Kulczyk, which is to take place by the end of the year.
($1 = 3.1817 zlotys)
(Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)