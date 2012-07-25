BRIEF-Lippo China Resources updates on legal proceedings
* Notified that CS Mining had filed several lawsuits on 17 february 2017 in united states bankruptcy court against some of its creditors
WARSAW, July 25 Polish troubled builder Polimex secured a debt restructuring deal with its creditors, postponing pending payments and mulling conversion of debt into shares, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
TVN CNBC channel quoted CEO Konrad Jaskola as saying banks and other creditors agreed to give Polimex four extra months.
"Our debt restructuring process has begun," Jaskola told the channel. "Debt conversion into shares is among the options viewed." (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Management board of uhr.de AG has determined that uhr.de AG is insolvent
* Peabody Energy -Australian Competition And Consumer Commission issued statement of issues in relation to transaction between Peabody Australia and South32 Aluminum