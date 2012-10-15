WARSAW Oct 15 The shareholders of troubled Polish builder Polimex approved on Monday an issue of no more than 396 million shares for state restructuring agency ARP and its main shareholders.

ARP plans to buy up to 300 million shares at 0.50 zlotys each and the rest will be bought by top shareholders at 0.52 zlotys each.

Earlier on Monday, Polimex shareholders approved a share issue for a planned debt-for-equity conversion. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)