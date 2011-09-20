GENEVA, Sept 20 Polio has broken out in China
for the first time since 1999 after being imported from
Pakistan, and there is a high risk of the crippling virus
spreading further during the annual Haj pilgrimage, the World
Health Organization said on Tuesday.
Nine cases have been confirmed in China and polio is now
considered to have spread nationwide in Pakistan, mainly due to
insecurity that has halted vaccination campaigns in areas
including the Khyber tribal region, a WHO spokesman said.
"The WHO rates as 'high' the risk of further international
spread of wild polio virus from Pakistan, particularly given the
expected large-scale population movements associated with Umra
and the upcoming Haj...in the coming months," the Geneva-based
body said in a statement.
Haj is the main annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi
Arabia, which is due to start in November. Umra refers to other
pilgrimages to Mecca, which can take place any time of the year.
