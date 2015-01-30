Jan 30 Polis Immobilien AG :

* Reports continued improvement in operating figures

* Increased its consolidated earnings before tax by 6 percent to approx. 10.3 million euros ($11.5 million) in 2014

* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) are about 2.5 million euros higher than last projected by company

* FY funds from operations (FFO), which are adjusted for extraordinary results, rose by about 30 percent to 6.7 million euros

* At about 8.7 million euros, FY consolidated net income was up by 7 percent on previous year