WARSAW, Sept 18 Polish Finance Minister Mateusz
Szczurek will most likely keep his job in the new cabinet that
will be unveiled on Friday by Prime Minister designate Ewa
Kopacz, two sources close to the government said.
Polish media had reported that Szczurek, a former economist
with ING bank who was brought into the government nine months
ago, would be left out of Kopacz's government.
"Financial markets can rest easy. There most probably will
not be a change in that position," a senior source in the ruling
Civic Platform party, who is close to Kopacz, told Reuters when
asked about Szczurek's job.
A second source, who is close to the government, said:
"Everything points to Szczurek staying in his post."
