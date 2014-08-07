Aug 7 Polis Immobilien AG :
* Says H1 rental income climbs 8 percent to EUR 9.21 million
* Says H1 funds from operations rose by 47 percent to EUR 3.45
million
* Says H1 interest expenses increased by 3 percent to EUR 2.97
million as the
company made greater use of bank loans
* Sees FY 2014 moderate increase in funds from operations and
ebt below the
prior year level
* Says H1 occupancy rate climbed 4 percentage points to 93
percent during the
same period
* Says H1 net rental income increased by 6 percent on the prior
year period to
EUR 7.18 million
* Says H1 earnings before taxes remained almost unchanged at
EUR 4.40 million
(previous year: EUR 4.47 million)
