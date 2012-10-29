By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 One morning in April, Ron
Conway, the billionaire technology investor, sat in a conference
room on the second floor of San Francisco's City Hall with about
50 representatives from the city's business community.
On the agenda was a sweeping proposal by Mayor Ed Lee to
reform the city's payroll tax, a plan that would favor companies
with many employees but little revenue - tech start-ups, namely
- while shifting the burden to the real estate and financial
industries.
The head of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce was
arguing against the proposal when Conway abruptly cut him off.
"The tech industry is producing all the jobs in this city,"
Conway snapped, according to four people present, his voice
rising as he insisted that old-line businesses "need to get on
board."
In the end, they did get on board - and San Francisco voters
on Nov. 6 will decide whether to approve the change in the tax
code.
Conway's success with the tax initiative demonstrates the
profound transformation playing out in San Francisco's business
corridors and its halls of power. As start-ups blossom,
attracting a wave of entrepreneurs and investment dollars, the
tech industry is wielding newfound clout in local politics -
largely thanks to Conway, its brash, silver-haired champion.
The shift, local political experts say, harks back to the
turn of the last century, when financial institutions like the
Bank of Italy - forebear to present-day Bank of America -
gradually eroded the railroad barons' grip over California
politics.
Now the tech industry, led by Conway, is beginning to
overshadow long-dominant local business lobbies, said Chris
Lehane, a political consultant and former adviser in the Clinton
White House.
"When you have a new business entity that really hasn't
existed in the past and becomes a real player in local politics,
that changes the balance a bit," said Lehane, who is based in
San Francisco. "People like Ron Conway, he's an angel investor
in companies but also an angel supporter of politicians he cares
about."
Not everyone in this famously liberal city is enthused about
the new tech boom, which is driving up rents and threatening to
price out all but the wealthy.
"As someone who lived through the tech boom in the '90s and
watched countless friends and community members get pushed out
of their homes, only for the bubble to disintegrate, this is
painful to watch," said Gabriel Haaland, political director for
the SEIU Local 1021, the largest union in the city. "Those times
are here again."
Last month, when San Francisco Magazine published an article
bemoaning tech-driven gentrification, traffic on the magazine's
website broke all records.
"It touched on an issue that people have been thinking about
for a while," said Jon Steinberg, the magazine's editor.
Conway and Lee make no apologies.
"Tech added 13,000 out of the 25,000 new jobs we created the
last couple years, which helped us bring the unemployment rate
to the third-lowest in the state," Lee, a Democrat, said in an
interview. "We have to work with the new jobs creators, and
that's what I believe the public wants me to do."
Conway, who made his name in the 1990s by betting on small,
early-stage companies and scoring a huge win with Google
, says a key goal of a new civic organization he has
started, San Francisco Citizens Initiative for Technology &
Innovation, is to provide service jobs in tech for long-term
residents and the unemployed.
"It would be great if we could create a few hundred jobs in
the $50,000 to $80,000 income bracket," said Conway. "We're here
to improve the living conditions for all of San Francisco.
That's the responsibility tech wants to take."
ODD COUPLE
Conway and Lee have an exceptionally close relationship, one
that has captivated the city's political set even while
attracting accusations of favoritism from the mayor's rivals.
The two make an odd couple. Lee was a publicity-shy city
bureaucrat and civil rights lawyer for decades before being
named caretaker mayor of this Democratic bastion in 2011 after
his predecessor was elected lieutenant governor. Conway, until
recently a registered Republican, counts Tiger Woods and Henry
Kissinger among his investors and considers a start-up tour with
Ashton Kutcher in tow just another day's work.
In a city that faces chronic budget deficits even as it
enjoys a comparatively strong economy, the relationship is
symbiotic. Conway taps his access to Lee to promote his
companies, from Twitter to Zynga to Airbnb; Lee persuades Conway
to rally tech leaders to help fund the police, the schools, the
parks.
Their alliance began only last year. As interim mayor, Lee
impressed Conway when he pushed through a tax exemption for
Twitter, which had considered moving out of the city to avoid
the tax bill that would have resulted from an initial public
offering. San Francisco imposes a 1.5 percent payroll tax on
local companies, a levy that applies to any gains in an IPO.
When Lee ran for a full four-year term several months later,
Conway formed an independent political action committee on his
behalf. He rustled up almost $700,000 from the likes of
entrepreneur Sean Parker; Zynga CEO Mark Pincus; Salesforce CEO
Marc Benioff; venture capitalists John Doerr and Tom Byers; and
Credit Suisse banker Bill Brady.
He also enlisted Portal A, a video production outfit
consisting of three twentysomething hitmakers, to create a
YouTube video that featured rapper MC Hammer, Yahoo CEO Marissa
Mayer and San Francisco Giants pitcher Brian Wilson dancing on
Conway's rooftop. The clip went viral and effectively drowned
out ads from Lee's rivals.
A year later, Conway rated the mayor's performance a "9.5
out of 10."
"I have a tremendous respect for Mayor Lee," he said. "He
listens to people. He builds consensus, and that's an
improvement from the past."
Conway said he and Lee are "too busy with our day jobs" to
socialize frequently. Neither likes to publicly discuss their
relationship. But when the mayor turned 60 in May, Lee and his
family sat down for a three-hour private dinner with Conway and
his wife, Gayle, at an Italian restaurant in North Beach,
according to the San Francisco Chronicle's gossip columnists.
For Conway - whose calls to the mayor's office are
considered the highest priority, City Hall insiders say - no
issue facing his portfolio companies is too insignificant for
him to get involved. In one instance this year, after social
media company Pinterest moved to San Francisco, Conway pressed
officials to repaint curbs to allow employee parking near the
start-up's offices, according to two people with knowledge of
the matter. The city refused; Conway denied that the incident
occurred.
While some cities have cracked down on services like Airbnb,
which lets residents rent out spare bedrooms and can run afoul
of local lodging ordinances, Lee has taken the opposite tack.
This year he formed a policy-making group to consider how to
regulate and foster such companies, which are part of what's
known in Silicon Valley as the "sharing economy."
The mayor has also urged Conway to help city initiatives.
Conway recently contributed $100,000 toward a campaign to
approve bonds to restore the city's parks, and gave $25,000 to a
charity founded by Lee that funds impoverished public schools.
When a group of software developers tried recently to create an
app that would improve public bus performance but lacked funds
for a pilot program, SF Citi stepped in and cut a check.
Lee said he hoped Conway would fill a void left by recently
deceased philanthropists such as Gap Inc founder Don Fisher,
real estate mogul Walter Shorenstein and private equity investor
Warren Hellman.
"The tech guys like Conway usually want to meet presidents
and such. You never see them play so deep in local government,"
said one Democratic fundraiser. "It's unusual."
But the tech world says the headlong plunge into local
politics is classic Conway.
"When Ron is passionate about an issue or a company or a
person, it's never a secret," said Twitter CEO Dick Costolo.
"He's passionate about San Francisco right now, and it's
exhibiting itself in the way he helps companies in the city, the
way he helps the city. It's fantastic to see."
CHANGING TAX POLICY
Conway says his top priority is passage of the payroll tax
reform initiative on Nov. 6.
The measure would tax local businesses based on their gross
receipts instead of the size of their payroll, which benefits
low-revenue, high-headcount companies like startups. Financial,
insurance and real estate companies would see their local taxes
rise by 30 percent, while taxes will remain flat for most
scientific and technical companies.
Crucially, the measure would also mean that proceeds from an
IPO would not be subject to taxes.
Landlords, and to a lesser extent financial services
companies, conceded that they had lost their first political
fight with the tech industry, but took the long view.
"We knew we were going to be socked in a big way, and we
worked early and long and hard with the city for a rate that was
fair," said Ken Cleaveland of the Building Owners and Managers
Association. "In the end it wasn't in our best interest to fight
our tenants."