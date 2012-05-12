* Critics see harder line if Walker prevails in recall
* Polls suggest most in state have made up their minds
By Brendan O'Brien
MILWAUKEE, May 12 Wisconsin's controversial
Republican Governor Scott Walker is under fire from Democrats
following the release of a year-old video clip in which he
describes to a supporter his "divide and conquer" strategy for
dealing with organized labor.
In the video clip, part of a documentary filmed by a man who
has contributed to the campaign of Walker's main Democratic
opponent, Walker is chatting with Beloit, Wisconsin billionaire
Diane Hendricks before meeting with a local economic development
group shortly after he took office in 2011.
"The first step is we are going to deal with collective
bargaining for all public employee unions because you divide and
conquer," Walker said to Hendricks, who has contributed $510,000
to his campaign, according to a state campaign finance database.
Walker used the phrase in response to a question from
Hendricks, who asked the governor if Wisconsin "would ever
become a completely red (Republican) state and work on these
unions and become a right-to-work" state?
Walker faces a recall election on June 5 after he angered
unions and Democrats by pushing through the state legislature
last spring a substantial diminution of the power of public
sector unions. He faces Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in a vote
that polls have so far shown will be close.
The law championed by Walker forced local and state
government workers such as teachers to pay a portion of the cost
of health insurance and pensions, limited wage increases to the
level of inflation, made union dues voluntary and forced unions
to be recertified every year.
The "divide and conquer" comment drew a sharp response from
Barrett.
"Scott Walker is finally honest about his secret plot to
'divide and conquer' Wisconsin by launching an ideological civil
war against working, middle-class families," Barrett spokesman
Phil Walzak said on Saturday.
Barrett, who lost to Walker in the 2010 gubernatorial race,
won a primary Tuesday against a field of three other Democrats.
Asked about the comment at the start of the Wisconsin state
Republican party convention in Green Bay on Friday, Walker did
not deny he said it. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel quoted him
as responding: "It's about standing up and saying I'm drawing
the line in the sand and saying, 'I'm putting the government
firmly on the side of the taxpayer again.'"
Walker has consistently defended the union measures as
needed to close a yawning state budget deficit. If he prevails
in the recall vote, Democrats said they believe he has a more
nefarious agenda for unions.
They accused Walker of wanting to follow in the footsteps of
another Midwest state, Indiana, in making Wisconsin a "right to
work" state. Right to work legislation allows an employee to opt
out of paying union dues even at a unionized private workplace.
"I have no interest in pursuing right-to-work legislation,"
Walker said Friday in Green Bay.
The video of Walker last year was filmed by Brad
Lichtenstein, who was working on a documentary on the city of
Janesville, Wisconsin. The documentary "As Goes Janesville" is
about the closing of a General Motors plant and the city's
attempt to create jobs.
Lichtenstein gave $100 to Barrett in 2010 when the mayor
unsuccessfully ran against Walker for governor, according to the
state political contributions database.
The latest public poll, by Rasmussen Reports earlier this
week, showed Walker leading Barrett by 50 to 45 percent in the
recall. It is unclear if the video will have an impact on the
campaign as almost everyone in Wisconsin has already decided
what they think of Walker.
Polls show an extraordinarily low 5 or 6 percent undecided
with more than three weeks to go until the June 5 vote.
(Editing by Greg McCune)