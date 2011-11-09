LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Spartan Capital Holdings, the bid
vehicle of billionaire Zgymunt Solorz-Zak, will complete the
tender offer for a PLN1bn bond issued by Polish telecom firm
Polkomtel next week after the acquisition was sealed earlier on
Wednesday.
The tender offer expired on October 27, and was conditional
on a number of events including the closing of the acquisition.
All of the holders of the floating rate note, maturing in
2015, tendered their bonds for 102, which was a 2 point premium
versus the bond's put option at par.
Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole were dealer managers on
the tender offer.
Media mogul Solorz-Zak signed a deal to buy Polkomtel,
Poland's No.2 mobile operator and marks the country's largest
ever takeover, on Wednesday following regulatory clearing in
October.
The settlement date for the tender is November 14.
Now that the acquisition is completed, the final piece of
debt backing the buy-out -- a EUR900m-equivalent subordinated
high-yield bond -- could be launched.
High-yield bond markets remain volatile, but a number of
issuers including German construction firm HeidelbergCement and
French car parts company Faurecia have launched deals in the
past week.
One market source said banks have been marketing the bond to
investors over the past few days. Credit Agricole, Deutsche
Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and PKO Bank
Polski underwrote the debt financing the buyout.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)