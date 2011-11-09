LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - Spartan Capital Holdings, the bid vehicle of billionaire Zgymunt Solorz-Zak, will complete the tender offer for a PLN1bn bond issued by Polish telecom firm Polkomtel next week after the acquisition was sealed earlier on Wednesday.

The tender offer expired on October 27, and was conditional on a number of events including the closing of the acquisition.

All of the holders of the floating rate note, maturing in 2015, tendered their bonds for 102, which was a 2 point premium versus the bond's put option at par.

Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole were dealer managers on the tender offer.

Media mogul Solorz-Zak signed a deal to buy Polkomtel, Poland's No.2 mobile operator and marks the country's largest ever takeover, on Wednesday following regulatory clearing in October.

The settlement date for the tender is November 14.

Now that the acquisition is completed, the final piece of debt backing the buy-out -- a EUR900m-equivalent subordinated high-yield bond -- could be launched.

High-yield bond markets remain volatile, but a number of issuers including German construction firm HeidelbergCement and French car parts company Faurecia have launched deals in the past week.

One market source said banks have been marketing the bond to investors over the past few days. Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and PKO Bank Polski underwrote the debt financing the buyout. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)