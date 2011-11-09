WARSAW Nov 9 Polish media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak has signed a deal to buy Poland's No.2 mobile
operator Polkomtel in the country's largest ever
takeover, the Polish sellers said on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Polish state-linked companies PKN Orlen
, PGE , KGHM , and Weglokoks, as well
as British group Vodafone , agreed to sell 100 percent of
Polkomtel for an enterprise value of 18.1 billion zlotys ($5.75
billion).
After the regulatory clearing in October, the sides on
Wednesday inked the deal, one of Europe's largest acquisitions
in the telecoms sector in recent years, with KGHM and PKN
receiving 3.67 billion zlotys each and PGE 3.29 billion for
their respective stakes.
($1 = 3.149 Polish zlotys)
