WARSAW Nov 9 Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak has signed a deal to buy Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel in the country's largest ever takeover, the Polish sellers said on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Polish state-linked companies PKN Orlen , PGE , KGHM , and Weglokoks, as well as British group Vodafone , agreed to sell 100 percent of Polkomtel for an enterprise value of 18.1 billion zlotys ($5.75 billion).

After the regulatory clearing in October, the sides on Wednesday inked the deal, one of Europe's largest acquisitions in the telecoms sector in recent years, with KGHM and PKN receiving 3.67 billion zlotys each and PGE 3.29 billion for their respective stakes. ($1 = 3.149 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)