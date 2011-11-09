* Media mogul Solorz-Zak finalises Polkomtel buy

WARSAW, Nov 9 Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak has signed a deal to buy Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel and will seek to collect 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) via the international debt market as part of the financing, officials said on Wednesday.

Polish state-linked companies PKN Orlen , PGE , KGHM and Weglokoks, as well as British group Vodafone are selling 100 percent of Polkomtel for an enterprise value of 18.1 billion zlotys ($5.75 billion).

After the regulatory clearing in October, the sides on Wednesday inked the deal, one of Europe's largest acquisitions in the telecoms sector in recent years, with KGHM and PKN receiving 3.67 billion zlotys each and PGE 3.29 billion for their respective stakes.

"Much will change in the company," said Solorz-Zak, who controls Poland's largest-listed media group Cyfrowy Polsat and has also stepped in as Polkomtel's acting chief executive for the upcoming three months on Wednesday.

"I hope that there is a broad field for cost cutting. If we're talking about links between my companies then they will not be capital ties for the time being, but there's surely some synergy potential," he added.

The mogul, one of Poland's richest men, is eyeing possibilities for securing the financing for one of the largest takeovers in the country's history.

"There is 1 billion euros left to finance," Polkomtel's chief financial officer Martin Moorhouse said. "We as a group are waiting for the right moment and relatively soon will turn to the international bond market for financing." ($1 = 3.149 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)