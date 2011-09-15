WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel plans a eurobond issue worth 1.65 billion euros ($2.3 billion) when market conditions are more favourable, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Thursday without naming its sources.

The daily said Polkomtel had no comment.

In June, Polkomtel's owners agreed to sell the operator to media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak in a record Polish buyout of 18.1 billion zlotys ($5.7 billion), with the deal awaiting regulatory approval.

Last month, banking sources told Reuters that banks leading the 3.6 billion euro-equivalent debt financing which backs Solorz-Zak's Polkomtel buyout were discussing increasing the loan portion to 1.8 billion euros after strong demand. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) ($1 = 3.198 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Hulmes)